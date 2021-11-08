Garry Morrissey, Roscrea and Dungarvan.

Frankfield, Convent Hill, Roscrea and formerly of The Hermitage, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Co Waterford

Formerly Bank of Ireland, Roscrea.

Peacefully, in the compassionate care of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by his wife Ann and his son Gerald.

Will be sadly missed by his loving family Denise, Marina, Terence and Garrett, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm (masks to be worn at all times). Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea, for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 4pm.

the Funeral Mass can be viewed on http://stcronanscluster.ie/

House strictly private please.