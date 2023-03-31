Frederick Cudd, Nenagh & London

“Stepaside”, Clonaslee, Nenagh, St. Conlon’s Road, Nenagh and late of London and Devon.

March 28th 2023, unexpectedly, in his 95th year, at Nenagh Hospital.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline 9nee McGrath, formerly of Pound Street, Nenagh), nephew Chris, niece Diane, sisters-in-law Noreen (O’Donoghue) and Lolly (O’Brien), brother-in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 12 noon until 1pm, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery at 1.40pm.

House private please.