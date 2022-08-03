Freda O’Connell née Blackmore, Grangemockler and Piltown

Linaun Park, Grangemockler and formerly of Garnarea, Piltown, Co Kilkenny.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, and children Ralph, Brigid, Annette and Joan, Sister’s Patricia and Barbara, brother Dessie, sons in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, Darren, Casey, Patrick, Erin, Anna, Kayleigh and Aimee, niece’s nephew’s relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Arriving at St Paul’s Church, Piltown, Co Kilkenny on Thursday for Prayer Service at 3pm.

Cremation at the Island Crematorium Cork on Friday at 12 noon.