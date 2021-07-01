Fred Maher, Roscrea

Fred Maher

49 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Pre-deceased by his son John. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons James and Tony, daughters Mary, Christine, Joan and Aileen, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines, Fred’s Funeral Mass will be for family only.

Private removal on Saturday morning at 11.20 (Travelling down Templemore Rd., down Convent Hill, into Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00 (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

House strictly private please.

Fred’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

