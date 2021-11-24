Fred (Frederick) Ayre, Portroe

Fred (Frederick) Ayre

Ormond View, Cloneygowney, Portroe, at Milford Care Centre, Hospice after a short illness.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Breda (Bridget). Children Judith, David and Angela. Grandchildren Oliver, James, Michael and Roisin. Sons in law, and daughter in law. His Brothers David and Bill and their families and his Stepfather Alec. Relatives, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass will take place in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe at 12 noon on Friday the 26th November, and burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.

