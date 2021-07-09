Frankie Kelly, Clonmel

Pearse Park, Clonmel

Due to current restrictions Frankie’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock in St Peter & Paul’s Church followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s funeral directors.

