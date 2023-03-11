Frank Mullins, Cahir

Market Street, Cahir.

Frank passed, peacefully, on Friday at Tipperary University Hospital, Clonmel.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brothers Patsi and Billy, sisters Margaret, Patricia (Tess) and Betty, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Cortege will walk from his home on Tuesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Live Stream of Funeral Mass: https://www.premvideo.com/funeral-frank-mullins/