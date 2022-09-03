Frank Heenan, Borrisokane

Cranley House and formerly of Crotta Borrisokane.

Peacefully, in the care of the regional Hospital Limerick. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Vina and his sister Sally (Gleeson). Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary (Killeen) and Margaret (Mulcahy), brothers-in-law Jimmy and Mick, he will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews grandnieces, grandnephews and Relatives and also the residents and staff of Cranley House.

Reposing this Saturday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home Main Street Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm .

Removal on Sunday morning to SS Peter and Pauls church Borrisokane arriving at 11. 45 am for funeral mass at 12 o’clock burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.