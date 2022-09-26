Frank Devereaux, Cahir

Grangemore, Cahir

Frank passed away peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Bridie.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Phil (O’ Connor) and Breda (Keating), brothers John, Michael, Pat, James, Willie and Joe, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Wednesday for Mass at12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.