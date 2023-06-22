Frank Conroy, Thurles & Dublin

Thurles and formerly Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of the Four Ferns Nursing Home, Dublin.

Predeceased by his wife Phyllis and siblings Brian, Maureen and Carmel. He will be greatly missed by his children Gillian, Jane, Louise, Mark, Susan, Emma and Frank; their partners David, Richard, Karen, Colm, Bryan and Veronica; his grandchildren Jacob, Oscar, Ava, Luke, Charlie, Sarah, Edie, Hannah and Frank; his sister Oona; his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday 24th June, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday 25th June at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.