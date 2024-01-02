Francis O’Meara, Roscrea

92 Kennedy Park, Roscrea

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Patrick(Paddy) and Margaret(Peg), brother of the late Desmond(Dessie), Patrick(Pat) and John(Sunshine), brother-in-law to the late Eithne and Margaret.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Joan, daughters Michelle and Maria, sons Declan and Des, daughters-in-law Allison and Angela, sons-in-law Kevin and John, sister Marian and brother Brendan. Adored granddad to Cian, Callum, Ava, Keela, Culann, Kayden, Aaron, Tiernan, Mia, Gracie and Cathal.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.20am arriving in St.Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.