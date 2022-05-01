Francis (Frank) Wall, Clonmel

Harbour House, Nelson Street and Auburn Close, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Frank passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Saturday evening.

Pre-deceased by his brother Dermot, he will be sadly missed by his wife Bernie, son Anthony, brother Vincent, sisters-in-law Helen and Samantha, the Moynihan family, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at No. 19 Auburn Close, Cashel Road, Clonmel (Eircode E91 H284) on Monday from 3.00pm to 6.00pm.

Removal on Tuesday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.