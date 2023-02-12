Francis (Frank) Mockler, Holycross, Essex and Thurles

Abbot Mews, Holycross, formerly Ilford, Essex, England, and native of Rossa Street, Thurles.

In his 93rd year.

Beloved husband of Margaret (Peg) and treasured father of Joanne.

Mourned by his sister Kitty O’Donnell (Boherlahan).

Now reunited with God and his parents Jack and Margaret (née Russell, Loughmore), brothers John, Mick, Tom, Nicholas, Jim (Melbourne), Paddy, Dan (Florida), sisters Nora, Mary (Kavanagh), Margaret (Callanan) and Mena (Harland néé Flynn). Lovingly remembered by his sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Tuesday morning at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.