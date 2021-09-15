Francis (Francie) Ryan, Nenagh

Ardcroney, Nenagh.

Unexpectedly, on the 14/9/2021 in the great care of the staff at Millbrae Lodge Newport.

Predeceased by his sister Peggy (Nevin) & brothers Michael and John. Will be very sadly missed by his loving wife Una and cherished family Ger, Rory, Mary, Jon, Mike, Kate, Liam, Alan, Fergal & Treasa. His treasured grandchildren Jerhell, Cillian, Sorcha, Tadhg, Christiane, Sophie Ann and Arthur. Sister Mai (Laffan). Brothers Michael & John. Sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law and sisters in law. Nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours and his relatives and many friends. May Francie Rest In Peace.

Reposing takes place this Thursday at his home in Ardcroney from 4pm to 7pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshakes and face coverings.

Remains arriving at Ardcroney Church on Friday for Requiem mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Ardcroney Old Graveyard.

Those who would like to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page. Condolences can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

