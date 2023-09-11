Francis Connolly, Ballymacarbry

Knockacoola, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

Francis passed away peacefully after a long illness at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, daughter Sharon (Power), sons Trevor, Derek and Wesley, grandchildren James, Eimear, Sophie, Amy, Daniel, Ruby, Jack, Rhys, Evan and Gavin, brothers Dan, Tom, Cecil and Colm, sisters Rena, Greta, Carmel and Marcella, son-in-law Tom, daughters-in-law Katrina, Catherine & Mandy, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May Francis Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.00pm, with removal at 7.00pm to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to Tipperary University Hospital Cardiac Care Unit.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.