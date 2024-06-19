Francis B Kenny, Roscrea

Sunnyside, Roscrea

Passed away peacefully on the 18th June 2024 after a very short illness.

Beloved husband and best friend of Jean and loving and adored father to Jennifer, Marie and Yvonne. Deeply missed by his six grandchildren Olivia, Henry, Jessica, Dylan, Rachel and Charlie, his brother Stephen and son-in-law Stephen Coakley. Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law, brother-in-law , nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Private removal from his residence on Friday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland, Roscrea (E53 FT54) for Funeral Service at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery, Roscrea (E53 Y184).

No flowers please, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

House Strictly Private Please.

“At Rest”