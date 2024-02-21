Francis (Francie) Martin, Moneygall & Nenagh

Mountain View Moneygall, Co. Offaly & late of Bulfin Crescent Nenagh.

Suddenly on Feb 21st 2024. Predeceased by his beloved parents Nancy & Brendan and his sister Ann. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret and cherished family Damien & Tracey. Grandchildren Emma & Anna. Daughter in law Breda. Brother & sisters Kathleen, Nonie, Mary & Austin. Sisters in law, brothers in law and his great friend P.J. nieces and nephews, His loyal dog Mollie, his cousins relatives , neighbours and friends.

May Francie Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Donovan’s funeral home Moneygall this Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

His remains will arrive at St. Joseph’s Church Moneygall Church on Saturday for Requiem mass at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Gortagarry Church grounds.

House Private Please