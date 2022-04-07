Frances Shelly, Carrick-on-Suir

New Street and Waterford Road Carrick Beg, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.

In the loving care of Greenhill Nursing home, pre deceased by her parents Jeremiah and Margaret, brother Tom, sisters Linda and Angela. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mai and Ita, brother in law Tom Cuddihy, and John Jouver, Sister in law Betty. Cherished aunt of Ann, Gerard, Thomas, Nuala, Jerry, Johnny, Martina, Maria and Edward, grand nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on suir on Saturday for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick-on-Suir.