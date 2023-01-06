Frances Ryan (nee Keaty),Rosegreen

Rosegreen, Cashel, Co. Tipperary,

5th January 2023, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her loving partner Dinny, sister Mary, brothers Joseph, William, John and Jimmy .

Deeply regretted by her loving sons, Fintan, Patrick, Sean Òg, Daire and Cathal, daughters- in-law Bernie, Tracy, Margaret and Anne, sisters Sr, Anne, Brigid, Teresa, Sheila and Philomena, brothers Michael and Oliver, grand-children Aimee, Jack, Kelly, Alannah, Kelvin, Aoife, Emily, Donnacha and Grace ,nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel Saturday at 5:30pm to 7:30pm.

Funeral mass on Sunday in St. Thomas the Apostle Church Rosegreen at 10:30am followed by Burial in Rosegreen Cemetery.