Frances Rebecca Hodgins (nee Hodgins), Roscrea

Frances Rebecca Hodgins Nee Hodgins

Camblin House, Roscrea. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Harry, brother Adam and sisters Phoebe and Prudence. Deeply regretted by her son James, daughters Diana, Eleanor and Margaret, sister Eileen, daughter-in-law Madeleine, sons-in-law David, Robert and Alfred, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

In compliance with Government guidelines a private family funeral will take place.

Private removal on Thursday afternoon leaving her residence at 1.15pm (travelling in the Templemore Road, down Convent Hill and across the Mall) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church of Ireland, Roscrea for service at 2pm (50 people only).

Burial afterwards in Dungar cemetery.

