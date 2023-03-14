Frances O’Brien (nee Barron), Cashel

32 Oliver Plunkett Park, Cashel, Co. Tipperary.

March 13th 2023, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital, predeceased by her son John.

Deeply regretted by her husband John, sons Michael and Noel, daughter Teri, brothers Tommy and Mickey, sister Kathleen, grand-son Nathan, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Lonergans Funeral Home Cashel on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. John The Baptist Church, Cashel at 2pm and can be viewed on http://churchcamlive.ie/cashel-parish-stream/ followed by Burial in Cormac’s Cemetery.