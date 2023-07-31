Frances Moore (nee Stokes), Thurles

Childers Park, Thurles and formerly Graiguemane, Coalbrook, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her twin sister Mary and eldest sister Josephine.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paddy, sons Gordon, Gary and Fintan, brothers Tom, John and Pat, sisters Margaret, Esther and Noreen, daughters-in-law Patricia, Maria and Catherine, grandchildren Sophie, Aimee-Lynn, Charlotte and Annessa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday 2nd August, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church, Thurles at 7.45pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 3rd at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.