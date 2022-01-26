Frances Flynn (nee O’Toole), Kilsheelan & Clonmel

Frances Flynn (Nee O’Toole)

Ballyglasheen, Kilsheelan, formerly of Heywood Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary. 25th January 2022, peacefully at Waterford Regional Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving Husband Alex, sons Alex and Eamonn, daughters in law Caitriona and Adrieine, grandchildren, sisters Ann and Mary, brother Caoimhghín, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm to 7pm.

Frances’s Funeral cortége will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Irishtown on Friday at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement or The Irish Heart Foundation.

