Fr Tadgh Tierney, Australia and Borrisokane

Perth Australia and formerly of Borrisokane

Deeply regretted by his Carmelite Community, sisters Marina Cleary, Joan O Meara and Phil Smith brother-in-law Paddy, nephews, nieces extended Tierney family

May He Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in Perth, Australia and can be viewed on Friday morning at 7:30 a.m (Irish Time).

If you wish to view the funeral Mass please visit Bowra and O’Dea funeral directors website at http://bowraodea.com.au/

Click on live streaming, then select watch a live stream and type Fr. Tadgh Tierney and click search. Fr Tadgh’s photo should be available and click on it to view.