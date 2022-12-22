Fr. Patrick (Pat) Dwyer, Thurles

Pallottine Fathers, Thurles

Fr. Pat died peacefully in Sacred Heart Nursing Home.

He was born in Drumbane, Tipperary and at the age of two moved with his growing family to Drumdowney, Co. Kilkenny.

He served in Ireland, England and the United States spending his last 35 years in Thurles.

Beloved son of the late John and Mary, predeceased by his brothers Denis, Ned and Stephen and his sister Brigid (Treacy). Sadly missed by The Pallottine Community, by his loving siblings Kay, Jack, Mary, Bill, Tom, Margaret, Eileen and Josephine, his brothers-n-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Fr. Pat will repose in the Conference room in the Pallottine College, Thurles on Friday from 3pm to 6pm.

He will then be received into the Pallottine Chapel at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by burial in the Community Cemetery, St. Mary’s, Cabra, Thurles.

May He Rest in Peace