Fr. P J Bracken, Portumna

Portumna, Galway

Past teacher of Saint Mollasses, and Portumna College and former Parish Priest of Fahy and Quansboro, Fr Bracken passed peacefully in the care of the staff at Portiuncula Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sister Mary, his nephew Karl, his niece Olivia and his grandnephews Daniel, Oliver, and Max, and his grandnieces Grace, Alice, and Louise, Bishop Duignan and the Priests of the Diocese of Clonfert, his former teaching colleagues, students and parishioners, and his many many friends.

REQUIESCAT IN PACE

Fr Bracken will lie in repose in Fahy Church, Westport, County Mayo (H53 HY46) on Friday from 3pm until 8pm.

Night prayers will be said at 8pm, closing at 8.20pm.

Concelebrated Requiem Mass for Fr Bracken will take place at 11am on Saturday in St Brigid’s Church, Portumna, (H53 KF51) followed by interment within the church grounds.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the following link – Fr PJ Bracken’s funeral mass

