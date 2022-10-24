Fr Noel Kennedy, Roscrea & Nenagh

Clonakenny, Roscrea formerly of Pallasbeg, Newtown, Nenagh.

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his parents Philip and Winifred, sister Nancy (Seymour), his brothers Sean, Michael and Liam.

Deeply regretted by his nieces Una (Merry), Freda (Kennedy), nephews John Seymour, Philip and John Kennedy, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, his parishioners of Clonnakenny and Curraguneen, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in St. Patrick’s Church Curraguneen (E53 XK81) on Tuesday evening from 6pm with prayers at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 noon followed by burial afterwards in Clonakenny Cemetery (E53 XP70).