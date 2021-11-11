Fr Michael Norton, Rosbercon & Graiguewood

Fr Michael Norton

Rosbercon, New Ross, Co Kilkenny, and formerly of Graiguewood, Urlingford, Thurles.

Regretted by his brother Pascal, sisters Mary Clancy and Margaret Walsh, and fellow priests and clergy members.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home (The Old Rectory), Rosbercon from 4pm on Friday with removal at 7pm to the Church of the Assumption, Rosbercon.

Requiem mass at 12 noon on Saturday, with burial afterwards in the churchyard.

Mass can be viewed on www.rosberconparish.ie

