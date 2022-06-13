Fr Loughlin Brennan, Limerick & Thurles

Late of Murroe, Co. Limerick and late of Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

P.P. of Murroe Boher.

11 June 2022.

Fr Loughlin Brennan passed away at his Parochial House in Murroe, Co. Limerick suddenly.

Pre-deceased by his parents Richard and Bridget, his brother Andrew and Andrew’s infant twin brother.

Survived by his sister, Joan. Brothers, Richard, Michael, Tommy and Patrick. Sisters in law, Jacqueline, Ann, Christine and Sadia. Brother-in-law, Stephen. nephews, Patrick, Joshua, Oisín and Zachariah, all our extended family and the Archbishop and priests of the Cashel and Emly Diocese.

May he rest in peace.

Leaving Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Tuesday 14th June at 3pm travelling via 5 Cross Roads, Boher Church and Killanure School to arrive at the The Church of the Holy Rosary, Murroe, Co Limerick, to repose from 4.00pm until 7.00pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 15th June at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Loughmore Cemetery, Loughmore, Co Tipperary.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Milford Hospice.

Fr Lott’s funeral mass will be live streamed.