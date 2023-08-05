Fr. Liam P. McSweeney, California, USA & Thurles

Sacramento, California, USA and formerly of Castle Avenue, Thurles and Gortnahoe Co Tipperary. Died 23rd July 2023.

Predeceased by his mother Ellen McSweeney (Thurles) and his father Edward McSweeney (Cork), brother Pearse, sisters Dympna and Maureen (Maher) and brother in law James Maher (Roscrea).

Liam is survived by his sister Noreen (Dublin) and his brother Patrick(Paddy) (Dolla, Co Tipperary), nephew Martin Maher, his wife Elaine, grandnieces Ráichéal, Aisling and Grace Maher.

He will be sadly missed by his cousins and extended family Maura Quinn and family (Holycross), Breda Minahin and family, Piltown (Kilkenny), Willie and Marie Dunne (Gortnahoe) Richie and Mary Dunne (Gortnahoe) Tipperary, Richard Dunne and family (Dublin) and Josephine Mar and family (Australia). Also Liam will be greatly missed by his many friends both in the United States and Ireland.

Rest In Peace.

Father Liam P. McSweeney , beloved priest of the Diocese of Sacramento who celebrated his diamond jubilee this year – His funeral mass will take place on Friday August 11th 2023 at 10 am in St. Mels Church, 4745 Pennsylvania Ave. in Fair Oaks, Sacramento, California.

The rite of commital service will be held that day at 2.30pm in Calvary Catholic Cemetery and Funeral Center at 7101 Verner Ave. in Citrus Heights, Sacramento.

A vigil service and rosary will be held on Thursday August 10th at 6pm in St. Mels Church, Sacramento.

Live streaming of the mass will be on Friday 11th August in Ireland at 6pm using the link below

http://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064852328546&sk=videos

A memorial Mass will be celebrated in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, Co Tipperary on Sunday August 27th at 11am for all Liam’s family and friends in Ireland.