Mount St. Joseph Abbey, Roscrea.

Deeply regretted by his Cistercian Community, his sisters Deirdre, Miriam and Mary, sister-in-law Madeleine, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Pre-deceased by Joe, John, Frank, Patrick, Ann, Libby and Cherry.

Reposing in Mount St Joseph Abbey Church on Tuesday from 3.00pm to 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by burial immediately afterwards in the Monastic Cemetery.