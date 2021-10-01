Fr John E (Jack) Butler, Pallaskenry and Thurles

Pallaskenry, Co Limerick and formerly Croke Street, Thurles.

Deeply regretted by the Provincial & Confréres of the Salesian Order, Pallaskenry and Maynooth, brother of the late Queenie, Martin T, Thomas, Joe, Patricia (Moloney), David, Gus, Jim, Frank, Maeve, Nancy and Billy. He will be greatly missed by his sister in law Noreen, his many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at his niece Mary’s residence, Slieve Bloom, Kavanagh Place, Thurles on Saturday from 4 to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie.

