Fr. Gerard (Gerry) Frawley, Michigan and Limerick

Wyandotte, Michigan and late of Knockaderry, Limerick

Fr. Gerry passed away unexpectedly on May 23rd in Wyandotte. Son of the late Thomas and Kathleen, brother of Mary and Rena and the late Tom R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his sisters, sister-in-law, nieces and partners, grand nieces, grand nephews, his Pallottine Community, former parishioners, neighbours, relations and friends. May Fr. Gerry Rest in Peace.

There will be a Funeral Mass in St. Vincent Pallotti Parish, Wyandotte at 1pm local time on Friday. This Mass will be streamed live at 6pm Irish time https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOTaWspZYDw

Fr. Gerry will repose in the Pallottine College, Thurles on Monday from 3pm to 7pm. He will then be received into the Pallottine Chapel in the College at 7pm.

There will be a concelebrated Mass in the Pallottine College, Thurles on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by internment in the Community Cemetery, St. Mary’s, Cabra, Thurles.

Family flowers only please.