Fr. Donal Cunningham, Upperchurch

Upperchurch,Thurles, Co. Tipperary

Fr. Donal Cunningham A.P. and former P.P of Upperchurch/Drombane, formerly of Ballyvalode, Oola. In the wonderful care of Milford Care Centre. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, brothers and sisters Paddy, Tom, Michael, Sean, Kathleen, Sr. Rita, Seamus and Breda. Deeply regretted by his sister Sr. Patrica, sisters in law Helen and Anne, godson John, nephews, nieces, relatives, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, his fellow Clergy and Religious of the Cashel and Emly diocese, wonderful neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace

Fr Cunningham will lie in repose in The Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch on Monday Evening from 4pm to 7pm with reception prayers at 4pm and closing prayers at 7pm. Requiem mass on Tuesday afternoon at 1.30pm followed by burial in the church grounds.