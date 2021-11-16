Fr Denis O’Rourke, Wicklow & Thurles

Fr Denis O’Rourke, M SPS

St Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow and formerly of Thurles, Co Tipperary, Diocese of Minna (Nigeria) and Tralee, Co Kerry, November 15, 2021, peacefully in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Chapel, Kiltegan, on Thursday, November 18th at 12 noon, followed by burial in the Society Cemetery.

The Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-missionary-society

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

