Flan Ryan, Roscrea

Grange, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Midlands Hospital, Portlaoise surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Daniel & May, brothers Danny, Michael, Joe, Tony and Sean.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Dan, Dennis and John, daughters-in-law Lisa, Meghan and Teresa, grandchildren Donal, Lorna, Lizzie, Cormac, Iona, Angus, Pippa, Ellen and Timothy, sister Phyllis Finnegan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, good neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his son Dan’s residence on Friday morning at 11.30 travelling via Clonan Avenue arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53 PK82) for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on stcronanscluster.ie

House strictly private please.