Fiona Phelan (Née O’Connor), Roscrea

7 Cluain Ard, Roscrea.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick surrounded by her loving family and following an illness bravely borne with great courage and dignity.

Pre-deceased by her brother-in-law Colm and aunt Lilly.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, daughter Amy, son Conor, her parents Tadhg and Mary, sister Aishling, brothers Eoghan, Tadhg and Ruairí, parents-in-law Micky and Marie, sisters-in-law Collette, Orla, Michelle and Monique, brother-in-law Keith , aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and very large circle of friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70), on Sunday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Private removal from her residence on Monday morning at 11.20am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82), for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

At this difficult time the family would ask for privacy at this time.

House strictly private, please.