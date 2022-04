Saint Martin’s Place, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford.

7th April 2022 peacefully at his Residence surrounded by his family.

(Ex Waterford County Council).

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Friday evening from 6.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to St Laurence’s Church, Fourmlewater.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10.30am with burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations to Alzheimer’s Society

Family request wearing of face masks and no hand shaking.