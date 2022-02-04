Evelyn Bourke (nee Russell), Clonmel & Bansha

Evelyn Bourke (nee Russell)

Raheen Road, Old Bridge, Clonmel and late of Currana, Bansha, Co. Tipperary, 3rd February 2022, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Sadly missed by her loving Husband John, sons Frank and John, daughters Miriam and Rita and her partner Thomas, daughter-in-law Valarie, son-in-law Phillip, grandchildren Jessica, Shania, Jason and Jake, brother Gerard, sisters Maeve, Lily and Rita, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Evelyn Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to John the Baptist Church, Powerstown for Funeral Mass at 7pm.

Evelyn’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at The Church of the Annunciation, Bansha on Saturday morning at 10.50am for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

