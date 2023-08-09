Eugene Hackett, Nenagh.

William Street, Nenagh.

August 8th 2023, peacefully, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents Bridie and Danny and his brother Donal.

Loving father of Órna and grandfather of Gracie Mai. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers and sisters, Michelle, Patrick, Bridget, Jennifer, John and Nuala, Órna’s mother Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and good friends.

Reposing on Thursday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Tyone Cemetery.

Eugene’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre on www.milfordcarecentre.ie

The family would like to acknowledge the care and attention that Eugene received in Milford Care Centre and Cancer Services Limerick.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.