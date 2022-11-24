Ethel Shaw (nee Walker), Dublin and Clonmel

Ethel, Shaw (née Walker)

Glasnevin, Dublin, formerly of Blackrock, Dublin and Irishtown, Clonmel

21st November 2022, aged 97 years, (peacefully) at home.

Beloved wife of the late Jim.

Dearly loved and very sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Tony (wife Martina), Helena (who cared for Ethel and Jim at home), Jimmy, Brenda (husband John Beausang) and Graham (partner Andrea Schwemmer). Devoted grandmother of Luke, Joe, Rebecca and Finnen. Also missed by her brother-in law Liam, sisters-in-law Ann, Eileen and Ida, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Civic Centre, Ballymun Road on Thursday from 7pm to 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am at the Church of Our Lady of Dolours, Glasnevin.

Followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium at 11.30am approximately.

The funeral Mass can be viewed online at – https://www.glasnevinparish.ie/

The cremation service can be viewed at – https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/glasnevin-cemetery