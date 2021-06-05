Esther Phipps nee Harte, England and Borrisokane

Radley Oxford, England and formerly of Galross, Borrisokane.

Essie died on 3rd of June 2021 peacefully at Meadows Care Home in Oxford.

Essie loving Mother of Marion, Jimmy, Jackie, Suzanne and Judith.

Predeceased by her parents Edward and Bridget, brother Jimmy and sisters Margaret and Winifred.

Essie will be sadly missed by her loving family Sister Helen Healy and Brother Eddie Harte and their partners Joe and Peggy from Oxford, Grandchildren, nieces and nephews and wide circle of friends.

May Essie’s beautiful soul rest in peace.

Essie’s funeral will take place in Oxford England.

Funeral arrangements later.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence