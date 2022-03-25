Esther Kenny (nee Tierney), Nenagh

Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at Milford Hospice, Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, daughter Noirín and son Noel.

Loving mother of Mary and Brian. Will be dearly missed by her grandchildren, Tara, Andrea, Ella, Aaron, Sean and Noah, brothers Pat, Rody and Michael, daughter in law, Libby Kenny, Mary Cooney and son in law Conor O’Shea, nieces, nephews, extended family, good friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Sunday 26 March from 3pm to 4:30pm.

Burial at Lisbunny cemetery, Nenagh on Monday 27 March at 3pm.

The burial of recently deceased son Noels ashes will also take place at this time.