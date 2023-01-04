Esther Duffy née Higgins, Roscrea and Dublin

Clonmona, Rathcabbin, Roscrea and formerly Dublin.

Passed away peacefully on January 3rd, surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Jim.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, daughters; Lorraine, Fiona, Emma and son William, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, her adored grandchildren, brothers, sisters and extended family.

May She Rest In Eternal Peace.

Reposing at her home (R42NX06) on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Friday to arrive at Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Lorrha Cemetery.

House private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.

https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/