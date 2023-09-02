Esther Adlum, Templemore

Esther Adlum (Nee O’Brien)

The Mall, Templemore, Co. Tipperary on the 1st September 2023

Beloved wife of Olly and loving mother of Thomas, Christine, Michael, Bernadette and Gerard. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters – in laws, her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.

Lying in repose at her home

The Mall, Templemore, Co .Tipperary (E41 N668), Sunday (3rd Sept) from 4pm – 7pm.

Requiem mass Monday (4th Sept) at 3pm in The Church of The Sacred Heart, Templemore. Burial afterwards at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Templemore.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com