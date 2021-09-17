Essie Holohan, Roscrea

The Heath, Roscrea, Co Offaly.

On the 17th September in her 89th year.

Reposing in Doyles Funeral Home on Saturday from 4pm to 6pm.

Private removal on Sunday morning from Marie Hogan’s residence at 12.30pm to arrive in Coolderry church for mass at 1pm followed by burial in Dungar Cemetery.

Please adhere to all Covid-19 Government regulations.

