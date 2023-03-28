Eric Cotter, Borrisokane

Borrisokane.

Peacefully, but unexpectedly, in the care of the staff at Portiuncula Hospital.

Much loved husband of Frances and devoted dad of Michael, Claire and Mary. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, sons-in-law, Alvin and Andrew, daughter-in-law Pri, grandchildren Emmet, Ethan, and Rohan, sisters, Geraldine and Valerie, brothers-in-law, Alan and Conor, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Eric Rest In Peace

Reposing at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane at 10:45 for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

House private please.