Eoghan Nagle, Thurles

Knockroe, Thurles.

Peacefully. Predeceased by his father Denis. Sadly missed by his loving family, mother Joan, sisters and brothers Oonagh, Robert, Siobhán and Elaine, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Emer, brothers-in-law Andrew and Austin, cousins, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Monday, 2nd January, from 4pm to 6pm.

Arriving at St. Peter’s Church, Moycarkey, Thurles on Tuesday, 3rd Jan. at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey.