Endy Goulding, Cloughjordan

Glenview, Cloughjordan, Tipperary, E53 YN66.

Endy, predeceased by his brothers and sisters Roland, Billy, Geraldine, Francis, Bertha.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Ada and his family David, Victor, Joy and Caroline, Brothers Jackson, Richie, Willie, Georgie, Sisters Madeline and Vivienne, Grandchildren Racheal, Odhran, Billy, Anna, Charlie, Tom, Alfie, Shay and Benji, Son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday evening from 4:30-8pm.

Funeral arriving at Saint Kieran’s Church of Ireland, Cloughjordan, on Wednesday for 2pm service and burial afterwards in Modreeny Cemetery.

Safe in the Arms of Jesus

Funeral Service can be viewed below:

https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/

House private please until Tuesday evening.