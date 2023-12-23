Enda Byrne, Nenagh

The death has occurred of Enda Byrne (The Green, Hazelhatch Park, Cellbridge, Co Kildare and late of Ormand St, Nenagh, Co Tipperary. ) Peacefully at home after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. December 21st 2023.

Predeceased by his brother Paul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tanya, son Max, parents Moira & Larry, brothers Brian, Alan and Eoin. Sister Michelle. Sisters in law Niamh, Pauline, Lorraine, Natasha and Julie. Brothers in law Bernard, Dave and Simon. Father in law John. Nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XP04) St Stephen’s Day from 3pm to 5pm.

Funeral arriving to Mount Jerome Crematorium ( the Victorian chapel ) Harolds Cross, Dublin (D6WHY98) on Wednesday December 27th at 4pm for cremation service.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Irish Cancer society.